CAROLA ARTISS
Carola Artiss  
Of Potomac, MD passed away on November 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth L. Artiss; step mother of Frederick Artiss of Australia; grandmother of Rachel Artiss of Virginia; and sister of the late Theodor and Christa Jaschke. Carola was a revered Red Cross volunteer at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, and a staunch supporter of the Walter Reed Psychiatry Residency Training program. She is well-remembered for her generosity, hospitality and kindness to residents-in-training as she opened her home in support of their education. A Graveside Service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on September 8, 2020 at 10 a.m.www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Arlington National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
(301) 762-3939
