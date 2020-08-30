Carola Artiss  

Of Potomac, MD passed away on November 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth L. Artiss; step mother of Frederick Artiss of Australia; grandmother of Rachel Artiss of Virginia; and sister of the late Theodor and Christa Jaschke. Carola was a revered Red Cross volunteer at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, and a staunch supporter of the Walter Reed Psychiatry Residency Training program. She is well-remembered for her generosity, hospitality and kindness to residents-in-training as she opened her home in support of their education. A Graveside Service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on September 8, 2020 at 10 a.m.