CAROLA ISABELLA (AREF) PEDONE
Carola "Carla" Isabella (Aref) Pedone, age 75, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her home in Silver Spring, MD. Born on July 20,1943 in the Netherlands; moved to America (College Park, MD) in 1963, married Ronald Pedone in 1965, and had two children, Michelangelo and Bettina. Earned a BS - Mathematics in 1973 and a PhD - Economics in 1984, both from the University of Maryland. Economist at Urban Systems Research & Engineering 1978-1984 and the Congressional Budget Office 1984-2000. Memorial Service: Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Riderwood Village Chapel, 3140 Gracefield Rd., Silver Spring, MD.