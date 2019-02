Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLE ANNE LYONS.



It's been three years since you left us and the void you left was enormous.

Your presence is felt, seen and in the character that you created and inspired in us.

You will always be missed.

Those of us lucky enough to know you will always feel blessed to have.

With Love,

Your Husband, Sons, Daughters-in-law,

and Grandchildren