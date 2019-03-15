CAROLE K. BLUM
On Thursday, March 14, 2019, CAROLE K. BLUM of Annapolis, MD. Beloved wife of Jack Blum. Devoted mother of Justin Aaron (Perrine Punwani) Blum. Loving sister of Frederick (the late Ella) Kauffman and Joanne Kauffman (Jim Gutensohn). Cherished grandmother of Kareena Blum. Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019, 1 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Annapolis, MD. After the service, shiva will be held at the family residence at 5 p.m. with minyan at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Carole's name to The Children's National Medical Center or to The Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.