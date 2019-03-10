Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLE DAVIDSON.



CAROLE ZIRKLE DAVIDSON



Carole Zirkle Davidson, 76, died peacefully at home on March 7, 2019 after battling lung cancer with grace and grit. She had been a resident of New York for the past two years.

Born on December 8, 1942 in Winchester, VA, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Loretta (Hinebaugh) Zirkle. She was raised in Winchester before moving to Washington, DC in the 1960s. She eventually moved to Alexandria, VA where she lived for nearly 40 years.

She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Richmond and a master's degree in Political Science from the Schar School of Policy and Government from George Mason University.

Carole dedicated her entire life's work to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, VA working in the Directorate of Operations, before fully retiring just over two years ago. Her work at the CIA included a 5-year tour of duty in Paris, France.

She is survived by her son, Kevin L. Davidson and his husband Anthony M. Lise of Garrison; her grandson, Henry; and her brothers, Eddie Zirkle of Winchester, VA and Tommy Zirkle of Martinsburg, WV.