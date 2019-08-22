The Washington Post

CAROLE ETKA (1945 - 2019)
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA
20170
(703)-437-1764
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reston Bible Church
45650 Oakbrook Ct
Sterling, VA
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Reston Bible Church
45650 Oakbrook Ct
Sterling, VA
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Park
9900 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
Carole Ann Etka  

Carole Ann Etka, 74, of Reston, VA, passed away at her home on Sunday, August 18, 2019 peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by her son, Dan Bizon Jr.; grandchildren, Daniel Bizon and Jim Bizon. She loved her precious shih tzu pups, Emma and Daisy. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Reston Bible Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to Adams Green Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 22, 2019
