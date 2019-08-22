Carole Ann Etka
Carole Ann Etka, 74, of Reston, VA, passed away at her home on Sunday, August 18, 2019 peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by her son, Dan Bizon Jr.; grandchildren, Daniel Bizon and Jim Bizon. She loved her precious shih tzu pups, Emma and Daisy. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Reston Bible Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to Adams Green Funeral Home.