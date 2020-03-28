Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLE McINDOE. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

McINDOE CAROLE J. McINDOE Carole Jean (McClain) McIndoe, beloved wife, mother, and teacher, died peacefully at home on March 1, 2020, sixteen days prior to her 90th birthday on St. Patrick's Day. She was preceded in death by her parents Carrie Helen and Melvin Allen McClain, brother Melvin William McClain and daughter Sherri Lee Condon. Carole is survived by her husband of 67 years, Darrell W. (Skip) McIndoe, MD, and their children Wendy Austin and her husband Robert; Darrell Bruce and his wife Debby; Ronald Scott and his wife Kathy; and Holly Beaulac and her husband Chad. Carole and Skip also have 10 grandchildren. Carole was born in Youngstown, OH, graduated from New Castle High School and attended Allegheny College where she became a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and graduated with a B.S. in Biology. She married classmate Skip who later graduated from Temple University Medical School and served in the United States Air Force, a career that traversed the U.S. and the U.K. In 1959, seven month old son, Scott, was found to have almost total hearing loss caused by Rubella during Carole's pregnancy. This began Carole's passion and career in deaf education. After moving to Norton AFB, San Bernardino, CA, Carole and Scott attended the John Tracy Clinic for deaf children, where they participated in the critical study that launched the computer-assisted Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response (BAER) hearing test in newborns. As a result of the Rubella pandemic, Congressional funding was made available for Fellowships in deaf education. Carole drove 80 miles each way to the UCLA program and earned her certification as a Teacher of the Deaf. In 1964, upon transfer to the U.K. at USAF Hospital South Ruislip, Scott enrolled in an English public school with a special education classroom for children with hearing loss. When the district director of schools was advised of Carole's certification, he asked the Home Secretary to pursue the U.S. Ambassador's approval and allow Carole to be employed as a certified Teacher of the Deaf. Carole was assigned to the West Middlesex County area as a peripatetic teacher for the families who had children newly diagnosed with a hearing loss. After relocating to Biloxi, MS in 1969, Carole enrolled in the USM Masters degree program for learning disabilities in deaf students. Through her studies, she discovered the Hiskey-Nebraska test of learning ability was not giving an accurate assessment of children with hearing loss. Her thesis modified that test and demonstrated a more accurate evaluation of deaf children's ability to learn. Carole went on to establish the first Mississippi day school for deaf children. At the time, only a state residential program existed. Because of the day school, deaf children were able to live at home while attending school. In 1975, the family moved to Maryland where Carole taught within the Montgomery County Public School Deaf and Hard of Hearing program, served as interim Director for six months, and later became responsible for assigning all deaf students to appropriate county schools. She attended the School Psychology program at Gallaudet University and earned her School Psychologist certification. Carole retired from Montgomery County Public Schools in 1998. Carole was a long-time supporter of the Montgomery County Association for Hearing Impaired Children (MCAHIC). She served as President and was voted Teacher of the Year. She was cited by the State of Maryland for her work on the Bill that passed requiring all newborns be tested with the BAER hearing test before discharge from the hospital. Prior to her retirement, she started a scholarship fund with MCAHIC that is awarded to a Deaf high school graduate attending college. Her contributions to deaf education have significantly improved the lives of her students and their families. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. If any donations are considered in honor of Carole, please send them to MCAHIC P.O. Box 6610, Silver Spring, MD 20916.A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. If any donations are considered in honor of Carole, please send them to MCAHIC P.O. Box 6610, Silver Spring, MD 20916. Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites UCLA Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

