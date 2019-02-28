

CAROLE LELAND O'TOOLE (Age 71)

Devoted Wife, Mother,

Grandmother, and Teacher



Carole O'Toole, a longtime resident of McLean, Virginia, died on February 23, 2019 of aortic disease.

She was born Carole Anne Leland to Gordon and Anna Leland in Bangor, Maine on May 29, 1947. Carole graduated in 1969 from The University of Maine with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. She was a member of Alpha Phi sorority. Carole worked as an elementary school teacher in Massachusetts and Virginia for almost a decade, retiring at the time of the birth of her first child.

Carole was a selfless person who always put the needs of others above her own. She devoted her life to caring for the ones she loved and will be remembered as kind, compassionate, and completely dedicated to her family and friends. Her interests also included travel, baking, and tennis.

She was recently preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, Francis O'Toole. Carole is survived by her two children, Kathleen McCarthy O'Toole Dorris (husband Ryan), a pediatric neuro-oncologist residing in Denver, Colorado, and Kirra O'Toole Pugh (husband Tyler), a litigation attorney residing in Dana Point, California, and four grandchildren, Ian, Reilly, and Clare Dorris and Breckan Pugh. Carole is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Denise O'Toole and Philomena Journagan, three nephews, Eric O'Toole, Patrick Journagan, and Kevin Journagan, and one niece, Kelly O'Toole.

A Visitation will be held at St. Luke Catholic Church in McLean, Virginia on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11 a.m., and a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon. Memorial donations in her honor may be made to the .