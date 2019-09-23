Carole Ann Byers Pettit
On Thursday, September 19, 2019, of Derwood, MD. Beloved wife of Richard Pettit; mother of Brian Pettit; sister of Sharon Crisafulli; Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, 20901(Valet Parking), Thursday, September 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Memorial Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6701 Muncaster Mill Rd, Derwood, MD 20855 on Friday, September 27, at 1 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , Memorial & Tribute Processing Ctr. or Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless.