CAROLE PETTIT

Service Information
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
6701 Muncaster Mill Rd
Derwood, MD
Notice
Carole Ann Byers Pettit  

On Thursday, September 19, 2019, of Derwood, MD. Beloved wife of Richard Pettit; mother of Brian Pettit; sister of Sharon Crisafulli; Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, 20901(Valet Parking), Thursday, September 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Memorial Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6701 Muncaster Mill Rd, Derwood, MD 20855 on Friday, September 27, at 1 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , Memorial & Tribute Processing Ctr. or Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 23, 2019
