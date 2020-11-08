CAROLE ANN POLLEY ( Age 87)
Of College Park, MD passed away peacefully in hospice on Monday, November 1, 2020. Ms. Polley was born August 12, 1933, in Thurmont, MD, to Orley David and Lillian Polley, and was raised in Philadelphia, PA. She earned a Bachelors degree in Psychology from the University of Maryland, College Park, then joined the 1961 police cadet class of the Prince George's County Police Department. After serving as a sworn officer for twenty years, Ms. Polley retired as Captain. Subsequently, she directed the County's Communications Center, then took a position within Maryland's Circuit Court's Clerks Office. Ms. Polley enjoyed broad-ranging interests during her work years and upon retirement. Always curious and engaged, she explored history and the arts, thrived on boating and fishing, appreciated good food and the company of friends, and was enlivened by the natural world. She was an ardent supporter of nature and wildlife, and a loyal and generous friend, protector, and partner. Ms. Polley is survived by her life partner and spouse, Kathleen Block, her sister-in-law Marifred Bylow (Peter), her brothers-in-law Fritz Block (Donna) and James Block (Gloria), and several nieces, nephews and their families. A special joy in her life, her nieces Jamie Bylow Eichstaedt (John) and Kathryn Bylow Beaudoin (Marc), and her nephew Lance Bylow (Gretchen) remain. Ms. Polley also leaves behind many wonderful friends who shared her journey, including Marge Morano friend from childhood on, and Colleen Walling, her buddy met during the courthouse years. Ms. Polley is preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers-in-law Peter Bylow (Marifred) and Robert Block (Mary). The family thanks all those who loved and supported Ms. Polley throughout her life. The family is grateful also for the compassionate care given by her medical, home care, and hospice providers late in life. No services are planned at this time. If so desired, donation may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the Maryland SPCA, the Hospice of the Chesapeake, or a charity of the donor's choice
