CAROLE POTASH
CAROLE A. POTASH  
On Monday, October 26, 2020, Carole A. Potash of Bethesda, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late Louis Potash; devoted mother of Moira (Potash) Larsen, Stuart Potash and Neil Potash; beloved sister of the late Reva Silverman; cherished grandmother of Erin (Potash) Fig, Ethan Larsen and Zachary Larsen; cherished great grandmother of Levi and Isla Fig. Graveside services and interment will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 12 Noon at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042. Shiva services will be held via Zoom on Thursday, October 29 at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger (mazon.org) or Temple Isaiah, 12200 Scaggsville Road, Fulton, MD 20759. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc. under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Graveside service
12:00 PM
King David Memorial Gardens
