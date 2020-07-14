1/1
Carole Royce
1943 - 2020
Carole Ann Royce  
On July 12, 2020, Carole Ann (Stoutsenberger) Royce departed this life peacefully at her home in Ocean City, MD. She was born on November 23, 1943 in Washington, DC. Carole was predeceased by her parents, LeRoy and Elizabeth Stoutsenberger; and her brother, Roy Jay Stoutsenberger. She is survived by her sister, Linda Adams (Mark); brother William Stoustenberger (Deborah); nephews, Vincent Burgher and William Stoutsenberger Jr.; nieces, Christina and Heather Stoutsenberger; and a great nephew and niece. There will be a Celebration of Life memorial planned for the fall timeframe.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
