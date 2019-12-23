

Carole Lynch Schmitt



Passed away gently in her home with her husband and daughter and sister and brother at her side on December 20, 2019.

Only 73 years old, Carole leaves behind her husband of 51 years, Nick, her daughter, Kirsten, grandchildren, Julian, Jade, and Olivia, her sister, Karen Gould (Bruce), and brothers, Jack Lynch (Lisa), Bob Lynch (Patti) and Dan Lynch. A member of the Lynch family of Latham, New York and the Schmitt family of Buffalo, New York, Carole was beloved for her love of life and her love of helping others. Compassionate and giving, she supported many charities and was a champion of consumer protection at the Call For Action national consumer hotline service for 25 years. A talented recreational figure skater, skier, sailor, actress, Yankees fan, Beatles fan, and book reader to young children, Carole won the hearts of many friends and admirers in many locations and many walks of life.

A visitation will be held at the Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and a funeral mass will be held at Saint Bernadette Catholic Church, 7600 Old Keene Mill Road, Springfield, VA on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date to be determined.