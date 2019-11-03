

Carole Sue Rawlings Nysmith



Died on October 30, 2019 in Herndon, VA. Born on March 23, 1936 in Leavenworth, KS, Carole was the daughter of the late Kenneth Rawlings and Faye Rawlings of Leavenworth, KS. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Charles Robert Nysmith, who passed away in 2010. They were longtime residents of Reston where they raised their family starting in 1976.

Carole founded The Nysmith School for the Gifted in 1984 after teaching in Fairfax County for 11 years. She had previously taught for nine years in California before the family relocated to DC for her husband's job at NASA.

While the school originally consisted of 55 kindergarten and first grade students primarily from Reston, the school currently serves over 550 students ages 3 years through 8th grade and draws families from across the US. The program was originally developed to enrich the educational experience of young students to prepare them to move on to Fairfax County's third grade Gifted Program. Carole was an active part of the School from its inception through last year, reading to students in the library and greeting students with a beautiful smile every morning.

A Memorial celebration will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at Floris United Methodist Church, 13600 Frying Pan Rd., Herndon, VA 20171

The family requests that you consider a donation to or another in lieu of flowers.