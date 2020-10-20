1/1
CAROLE TRANAVITCH
1944 - 2020
Carole E. Tranavitch  
Carole E. Tranavitch passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side at her home in Clifton, VA on Friday October 16, 2020. She was born December 5, 1944 in Rahway, NJ. Carole married the love of her life, William V. Tranavitch Jr. on November 13, 1965 at St. Cecelia Church in Iselin, NJ. Carole enjoyed travel, reading, and wine which lead to many adventures with her husband. She loved all animals and donated to many animal causes. Always there with welcoming arms to whomever in need; a Mother to all. Her love of history led her to Mount Vernon where she worked as an Historical Interpreter for 12 years. She is survived by her husband, William; three sons, Vincent, Stephen, and Jeffrey; and one daughter Kimberly; four grandchildren; and one great grandchild. Due to the current environment services will be held privatly at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home in Fairfax, VA. We ask you to please donate to the Susan G Komen fund in Carole's name. An online guestbook is available at www.fmfh.com .

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
(703) 425-9702
