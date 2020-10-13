

Carole Weadon (Age 88)

Carole died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Springfield, VA, on October 10, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Randy (CDR USCG Ret.), her beloved grandson Edward and his wife Sarah, her brother David Wolfford and his wife Barbara, her niece Penny Crittenden and her husband Doug, and several other nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her beloved son Scott, her sisters Jane Ponto and Margaret Brown, and her brothers Neil Wolfford and John Wolfford. Private graveside service will be held on a later date.



