

Carole Marie Wing (Age 81)



Of Washington, DC, passed away on October 5, 2019 at Capital Caring Health Halquist Center in Arlington, VA.

Mrs. Wing was born on September 28, 1938 to father, Millard Price Bowers, and mother, Rosa Mary Maschi.

Carole was a 1957 graduate of Washington-Lee High School in Arlington, VA and longtime employee of Kastle Systems in Falls Church, VA.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Charles, of Arlington, VA; son Charles, Jr. of Alexandria, VA, daughter Victoria Brower (William III) of Arlington, VA, son Steven of Fayetteville, NC, son John (Deborah) of Arlington, VA; and six grandsons, William Brower IV, Thomas Wing, Matthew Brower, Travis Wing , Garrett Wing and Mason Wing.

Friends and families are invited to join us in a celebration of life at Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA, from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, October 11 and also a graveside service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 12 at National Memorial Park in Falls Church, VA.