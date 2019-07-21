Caroline Baksy
With Faith and Love, passed away on May 29, 2019 in New Canaan, CT. Born in Budapest, Hungary on January 17,1930, Countess Karolin PongrÁcz left for Germany as a child with her mother, sister and brother during the war, and later came to the US as a young adult. She loved God and her family and is survived by her children, Chris, Kathy, Tibor and Maria, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 10 a.m. at Warner Memorial Presbyterian Church, 10123 Connecticut Ave., Kensington, MD 20895.