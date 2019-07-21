The Washington Post

CAROLINE BAKSY (1930 - 2019)
Notice
Caroline Baksy  

With Faith and Love, passed away on May 29, 2019 in New Canaan, CT. Born in Budapest, Hungary on January 17,1930, Countess Karolin PongrÁcz left for Germany as a child with her mother, sister and brother during the war, and later came to the US as a young adult. She loved God and her family and is survived by her children, Chris, Kathy, Tibor and Maria, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 10 a.m. at Warner Memorial Presbyterian Church, 10123 Connecticut Ave., Kensington, MD 20895.
Published in The Washington Post on July 21, 2019
