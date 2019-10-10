

Caroline Goldman Cassagnol



Passed away peacefully at her Bethesda, MD. home on October 2, 2019. The cause of death was respiratory failure.

She was born on November 30, 1950 to Ruth Kogod and Marvin J. Goldman, co-owner of the K-B movie theatre chain. She was the granddaughter of Fred S. Kogod, a prominent DC civic leader and philanthropist. She attended the Sidwell Friends School and the University of Grenoble in France.

Prior to returning to Bethesda for health reasons in 2016, she lived for 29 years in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where she designed clothing and jewelry and collected Southwestern paintings, important Native American objects, and historic Pueblo pottery. She was the first person to donate pieces of Plains Indian beadwork and pueblo pottery to the State Department's Diplomatic Reception Rooms.

A lifelong animal lover, she delighted in raising her three Rhodesian Ridgebacks and a Chesapeake retriever. She was also very concerned about the plight of endangered wildlife around the world and generously supported efforts to save them.

Ms. Cassagnol was twice married and divorced. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronald Kogod Goldman. She is survived by her brother, Robert Kogod Goldman of Bethesda MD.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the World Wildlife Fund. A Private service will be held at a later date.