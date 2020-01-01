CAROLINE RUELF FIERST
On Monday, December 30, 2019, CAROLINE RUELF FIERST of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Fierst; loving mother of Joan (Bernard) White and Barry (Karen) Fierst; dear grandmother of Simma (Shelley) Weiss, Miriam (Salomon) Banarer, Chaim (Katie) White, Eyal (Lesley) and Shai (Paola) Fierst; cherished great grandmother of Yosef, Ephraim, Mordechai, Nechama, Esther, Moshe, Devora, Matan, Shoshana, Nachman, Noam, Orli, Bentzi, Aviva, Eitan and Alma. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, 1:30 p.m. at TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 254 Carroll St., NW, Washington, DC. Interment following at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Shiva will be observed for the full week at the home of Barry and Karen Fierst. Memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah or The Jewish National Fund.