Service Information RAPP Funeral and Cremation Services 933 Gist Avenue Silver Spring , MD 20910 (301)-565-4100 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Chapel of Our Lady of Lourdes at Georgetown Preparatory School 10900 Rockville Pike North Bethesda , MD

GAISER CAROLINE CECILIA GAISER Beloved Caroline Cecilia, age 34, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of February 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Caroline was born in Washington, DC on February 22, 1985. She was a unique and beautiful spirit who truly made the world a softer and kinder place. She found great joy in her family, the smiles of babies and children, snuggling with animals, writing and reading poetry, listening to new and novel music, and being surrounded by an abundance of flowers. She has always been a wildflower, and her family adored her. Caroline was born with the kindest, most compassionate heart...if you were loved by Caroline, you felt it deeply. Caroline was a gifted floral designer and a revered performance artist. Her floral designs were featured on the National Mall in Washington, DC and in countless venues across the country. She was seldom seen without a huge bouquet of flowers. She took joy in foraging for flowers to make her designs natural and free flowing...much like Caroline herself! True to her multi-faceted personality, Caroline was a determined and successful athlete in high school and college, finding success in swimming, soccer, basketball, field hockey, lacrosse, cheerleading, and for a short time - poms. She was always looking for something new and challenging! She attended Holy Redeemer Elementary School, Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, and Wake Forest University, graduating from The University of Maryland with a degree in Communications. Caroline Cecilia is survived by her beloved parents, Paul and Paula (Rinehart) Gaiser of Kensington, Maryland; her loving and devoted siblings, Sean and Ruthie (Beckler) Gaiser of Kensington, Maryland; Laura (Gaiser) and Jeffrey Wright of Middleburg, Virginia; and Julia Thérese Gaiser of Washington, DC. Caroline was known as "TTC" (Auntie C) to her precious nieces Charlotte Quinn Gaiser and Dolores Jane Gaiser, and nephew Britton Beckler Gaiser. They were the loves of her life! Caroline is also survived by her dedicated Grandfather, Britton "Brittu" John Rinehart of Akron, Ohio - whom she loved dearly. Her many aunts and uncles adored her spunk, enthusiasm, and genuinely gorgeous smile. Caroline was devoted to her many cousins, and shared tight and loving bonds with so many of them- both young and old. Together, they formed a circle of love. Caroline was preceded in death by Jane "Grandma Jane" and Clarence "Pop Pop" Gaiser (beloved paternal grandparents), Dolores "Grandmommy" Rinehart (cherished maternal grandmother), Britton Rinehart (uncle), and Loretto Gaiser (aunt). Caroline's family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from her multitude of

friends...Ca roline was truly blessed! Caroline's family would like to express their sincere thanks for the gentle and kind care that their sweet Caroline received at the Washington Hospital Burn Center. They have been embraced with such love and care by countless friends and family during this challenging time of loss, and are so appreciative. It is the family's hope that you will always have an angel on your shoulder. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Chapel of Our Lady of Lourdes at Georgetown Preparatory School, 10900 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda, Maryland 20852. Immediately following the service, a reception in Caroline's honor will be held on the second floor of the Hanley Center. Caroline revelled in the colors and vibrancy of flowers. Please honor her by wearing these colors to her memorial service. We welcome babies and children to celebrate with us. Caroline had a deep and loving connection to her precious niece Dolly. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that memorial contributions honoring Caroline be made in Dolly Gaiser's name to The Cure Canavan Fund: Dr. Paola Leone 2920 Ave R, Ste 327 Brooklyn, NY 11229 Everlasting Be Her Memory. Sweet Caroline, you will forever be held in the hearts of your loved ones. You have brought them eternal joy! Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 20, 2020

