CAROLINE MERTENS HASS (Age 96)
On November 23, 2019, she entered Life Eternal. Her husband, William A. Hass preceded her. She is survived by two stepchildren, Sally Hirsh (Merril) and William P. Hass (Susan), four grandchildren, Michael Hass (Kelly), Katherine Kercheval (Bart), David Hirsh (Stephanie), Brian Hirsh and eight great-grandchildren, Isabella, Alexandra, Kristiana, Ava, Kilian, and Magdalena Hass, and Cornelius and Anastasia Kercheval. Funeral services will be held at The Village at Rockville (formerly the National Lutheran Home) in Rockville, MD on Saturday, December 7 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Smile, PO Box 5017, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or Lutheran World Relief, PO Box 17061, Baltimore, MD 21298.