Caroline Katherine (Latus) Kuderna
1936 - 2020
CAROLINE KATHERINE KUDERNA  (née LATUS)  
Caroline Katherine Kuderna (née Latus) died on September 29, 2020. She and her devoted husband were married 62 years. Their sons, Christopher and Douglas provided loving joy during the aging years. Caroline was born at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Chicago, Illinois on February 15, 1936. Her parents, Rudolph and Ruth Latus reveled in Caroline's nurturing of her family, as their grandchildren grew and matured. Caroline graduated from Gage Park High School on January 29,1954, in Chicago, and proceeded to the Presbyterian Hospital, School of Nursing, where she received a Registered Nurses Certification on September 18, 1957 Shortly, there after she and Charles married on October 10, 1958, both having completed advanced education. Caroline's commitment to dedicated medicine, for the patient's benefit, highlighted her belief that medicine was too financially oriented, and needed push back. Her peak years, in an honest practice, were with Dr. Eugene Yorkoff, (deceased), who practiced in Marlow Heights, MD. She was always the family's strong support, and for that we are all indebted. When the "kids" were sick she had the insights to help and found medical people who knew what to do. Her piano, skills provided many years of sing along and introduced the children to the piano and violin. She reluctantly accepted the role of skipper on our sailboat. We miss her. Viewing will be at the Beall Funeral Home, Bowie, Md. On Tuesday, October 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment is at the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetary, Cheltenham, MD. Please view and sign family guest book at www.beallfuneral.com.  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Viewing
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Beall Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
(301) 805-5544
