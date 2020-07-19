1/
CAROLINE "Rexi" LEE
{ "" }
Caroline Lee "Rexi"  
Passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her beloved son, Patrick; and other family members. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home in Arlington, VA, from 4 to 8 p.m. Those who cannot attend may participate by watching this gathering via livestream at www.murphyfuneralhomes.com, and going to Rexi's obituary page. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at a date to be determined in the Fall at St. Matthew's Cathedral.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 19, 2020.
