Caroline Lee "Rexi"
Passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her beloved son, Patrick; and other family members. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home in Arlington, VA, from 4 to 8 p.m. Those who cannot attend may participate by watching this gathering via livestream at www.murphyfuneralhomes.com
, and going to Rexi's obituary page. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at a date to be determined in the Fall at St. Matthew's Cathedral.