CAROLINE PIERCE

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLINE PIERCE.

 

Caroline L. Pierce  

Of Arlington, VA, born September 30, 1924, joined her late husband, Nelson C. Pierce, Jr., on March 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
 
She is survived by her four children, Nelson "Butch", Kenneth "Kep", Sharon and Laurie, children-in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many other extended family and friends.
 
A visitation will be held at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042 on Wednesday, March 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held at National Memorial Park on, Thursday, March 21, at 10 a.m. with a Church Service after at Palisades Community Church, 5200 Cathedral Ave, NW, Washington, DC 20016, at 12 noon.
 
Memorial contributions may be made to Palisades Community Church.
 
You may visit www.nationalfh-mp.com to share a memory or leave an online condolence.
Funeral Home
National Funeral Home
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA 22042
(703) 560-4400
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Falls Church, VA   (703) 560-4400
funeral home direction icon