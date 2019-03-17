Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLINE PIERCE.



Caroline L. Pierce



Of Arlington, VA, born September 30, 1924, joined her late husband, Nelson C. Pierce, Jr., on March 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her four children, Nelson "Butch", Kenneth "Kep", Sharon and Laurie, children-in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many other extended family and friends.

A visitation will be held at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042 on Wednesday, March 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held at National Memorial Park on, Thursday, March 21, at 10 a.m. with a Church Service after at Palisades Community Church, 5200 Cathedral Ave, NW, Washington, DC 20016, at 12 noon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Palisades Community Church.