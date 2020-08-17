1/
CAROLINE SHACKLEFORD
Caroline L. Shackelford (Age 72)
Passed away on August 11, 2020 in Manassas, Virginia. She was the first of six children born to Benjamin and Eleanre Muchler in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Her family relocated to Fairfax, Virginia when she was a girl. She met Newman Shackleford at Fairfax High School and they were married for 62 years. She was preceded by her parents, four siblings, husband and son, William L. Shackleford. She is survived by a daughter, Brenda Butler (Wes) and son, Jerry Shackleford (Sue), a brother, Raymond Muchler six wonderful grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Caroline Romance novels, jig saw puzzles, BINGO, Mexican food and she was a huge fan of the Washington Nationals. She was a member of the American Legion Post 177 and Women of the Moose, Centreville, Virginia #1674 for many years. The family would like to express their gratitude to the medical staff at Prince William Hospital for their dedication and care on Mom's behalf, and to Capital Caring Health for their guidance and support during Mom's final days. Visitation will be held at Demaine Funeral Home at 10565 Main Street in Fairfax on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggests donations be made to Capital Caring Health, 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 500, Falls Church, Virginia 22042.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Demaine Funeral Home – Fairfax
10565 MAIN ST
Fairfax, VA 22030
7033851110
