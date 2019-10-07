CAROLINE R. STEVENS (Age 93)
Passed away on September 30, 2019 in Arlington, VA. Wife of the late Zen Joseph Stevens; mother of Alice Ritchie and Mitchell Stevens (Leigh Ann); grandmother of four; great-grandmother of five; sister of Amiel Rudolph. Survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Tuesday, October 8 at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, 5312 10th St., North, Arlington, VA 22205 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Columbia Gardens in Arlington, VA. Arrangements by MURPHY FUNERAL HOME.