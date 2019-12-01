

Carolyn Patricia Bartoo



Passed away on November 1, 2019 from complications related to a stroke. She was born and raised in Silver Spring and a long time employee at IBM. She most recently worked for MCPS as a secretary at her alma mater Northwood High School. She is survived by, son Sean Gallagher, and his children Ryan, Kelley, and Reagan; niece Laurie Johnson, her husband Eric, and their children Thea and Wade, and niece Kristin Kelly.

A celebration of life for Carolyn Bartoo will be held Wednesday, December 4, 12:30 p.m. at the MAVFC Reception Hall, 1008 Twin Arch Rd., Mt Airy, MD 21771. Please bring memories and stories to share. Inurnment, the following day, Thursday, December 5, 12 p.m., Parklawn Cemetery, 12800 Veirs Mill Rd., Rockville, MD 20853.