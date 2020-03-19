CAROLYN C. BOSEMAN
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She joins her son, Antwan Boseman and mother, Dorothy Boseman in eternal and peaceful rest. Carolyn is survivedby her daughter, Angrean Barham; granddaughter, Isys Barham; sister, Deborah Boseman; brother, Abraham Boseman; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020,9:30 a.m.until time of funeral at 10:30 a.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20785.
"I miss you Mommy, always."