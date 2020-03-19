The Washington Post

CAROLYN BOSEMAN (1959 - 2020)
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
Graveside service
Following Services
Lincoln Memorial Cemetery
4001 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD
Notice
CAROLYN C. BOSEMAN

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She joins her son, Antwan Boseman and mother, Dorothy Boseman in eternal and peaceful rest. Carolyn is survivedby her daughter, Angrean Barham; granddaughter, Isys Barham; sister, Deborah Boseman; brother, Abraham Boseman; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020,9:30 a.m.until time of funeral at 10:30 a.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20785.
"I miss you Mommy, always."
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 19, 2020
Funeral Home Details
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD   (301) 322-2300