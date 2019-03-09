Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLYN CALDWELL. View Sign



On Sunday March 3, 2019 our beloved Carolyn Lawuan Etheridge Mitchell Caldwell lost her four-year battle with cancer and was taken by our Lord to her salvation. Carolyn was born April 29, 1944 in Washington DC to the late, James M. and Louise T. (Minti) Etheridge. Carolyn was the first of five children; Dedra E. Swanson (Jerry), James M. "Skip" Etheridge, III (Faith) and Lynnette E. McCarthy (Kevin). A brother, Michael X. Etheridge, Sr. predeceased her. Carolyn also leaves to mourn, her loving children, Gregory Shaun Mitchell and Tracey Mitchell Lyles. She was a doting grandmother to Justin Elijah Hill, Ronald Lloyd Lyles, III and Sydney Blake Mitchell. Carolyn was predeceased by her husband, Harry Hamilton Caldwell. Her marriage to the late Theodore Grayson Mitchell ended in divorce. Carolyn earned her Bachelor's degree from the University of the District of Columbia and her Master's degree from the Catholic University of America. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1029 Monroe St., NE. Washington, DC. 20017. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. followed by funeral mass at 10 a.m.

