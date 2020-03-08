The Washington Post

CAROLYN CAMPBELL-JOHNSON

McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Of Wilmington, NC, passsed peacefully in Washington, DC on February 21, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her children, Craig and Faye Johnson; devoted sister, Bettye C. Ray and her husband, Oscar Ray; sister, Mary Louise Campbell Jackson; grandchildren, Calvin and Zuri Johnson and many other neighbors, relatives and friends. Service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave., NW, Washington, DC. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Rock Creek Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 8, 2020
