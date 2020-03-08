CAROLYN D. CARTER
On Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Loving and devoted mother of Carole, Carlah, and Candace. She is also survived by her grandchildren Ryan, Alex, Lauren, Caiden, and Casey; her mother Margie Kearse; brother Doug Kearse; aunt Betty Ellis; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at New Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 7501 Walker Mill Drive, Capitol Heights, MD 20743. Interment Maryland National Memorial Park. Services by BIANCHI.