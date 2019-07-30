

CAROLYN CIPOLLA



Carolyn Agnes Cipolla, 80, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away July 26, 2019 at her home in Columbia, MD. She was predeceased by her late husband, Frank Paul Cipolla. She is survived by her sons, Frank Cipolla (53) and Joe Cipolla (49), and her grandchildren, Elizabeth Cipolla (20) and Nicholas Cipolla (15).

The family is receiving visitors at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc., 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Wednesday, July 31 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said Thursday, August 1 at 10 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church, Wilde Lake location, in Columbia, MD. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Ellicott City, MD. Please consider donations to the Parkinson's Foundation in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at