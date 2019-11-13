The Washington Post

CAROLYN COLBERT (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLYN COLBERT.
Service Information
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Washington Cathedral Chapel
4217 Ninth Street, N.W.
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Covenant Baptist United Church of Christ
3845-South Capitol Street, SW
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Covenant Baptist United Church of Christ
3845-South Capitol Street, SW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

CAROLYN RENEE COLBERT (Simmons)  

Carolyn Renee Colbert was born on June 12, 1948 in Washington, DC and departed her earthly home on November 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents, Sam and Julia Simmons. Carolyn received her early education in the District of Columbia Public Schools and earned an AA at the College of Alameda. She enlisted in the United States Army and earned the National Defense Service Medal. Returning home, she was employed by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority for 27 years. Carolyn leaves to cherish her memory and to continue her legacy, Sharon R. Sims-Colbert; children, Burnetta L. Simmons, Terrence D. Meredith, LaTrice ShaLeah Sims, and Leon "Thomas" Sims; eight grandchildren, Alexia, Jordan, Terrence, Anthony, NaShayla, Sidney, Malik and Tariq; great-grandchildren, Brailen, Damon, Destiny and Alaya; six siblings and a host of relatives and dedicated friends. Visitation November 14, 2019 7 to 9 p.m. Celebration of Life Friday, November 15, Covenant Baptist United Church of Christ, 3845-South Capitol Street, SW, Washington, DC, Viewing 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Service at 11 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.