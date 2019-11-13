

CAROLYN RENEE COLBERT (Simmons)



Carolyn Renee Colbert was born on June 12, 1948 in Washington, DC and departed her earthly home on November 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents, Sam and Julia Simmons. Carolyn received her early education in the District of Columbia Public Schools and earned an AA at the College of Alameda. She enlisted in the United States Army and earned the National Defense Service Medal. Returning home, she was employed by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority for 27 years. Carolyn leaves to cherish her memory and to continue her legacy, Sharon R. Sims-Colbert; children, Burnetta L. Simmons, Terrence D. Meredith, LaTrice ShaLeah Sims, and Leon "Thomas" Sims; eight grandchildren, Alexia, Jordan, Terrence, Anthony, NaShayla, Sidney, Malik and Tariq; great-grandchildren, Brailen, Damon, Destiny and Alaya; six siblings and a host of relatives and dedicated friends. Visitation November 14, 2019 7 to 9 p.m. Celebration of Life Friday, November 15, Covenant Baptist United Church of Christ, 3845-South Capitol Street, SW, Washington, DC, Viewing 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Service at 11 a.m.