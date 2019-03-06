Carolyn M. Corley
Of Reston, VA died on February 24, 2019 at INOVA Loudoun Hospital. She was born April 29, 1946, in Johnstown, PA. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Tessie Corley. She was preceded in death by brother, Donald Corley, and step-sister, Dorothy Taylor. Carolyn leaves to cherish her memory: step-sister, Bernice Calhoun, Johnstown, PA; brother-in-law, Thomas Taylor, Philadelphia, PA, Elizabeth and Phyllis Holmes, Columbia, SC; devoted friends, Teresa Andrews, Laurel, MD, Gabriele Gibson, Reston, VA, Maud Krulla, Purcellville, VA, Antoinette Kelly and Barbara Nelson, Washington, DC, Peggy Compton, Phelps, KY, Michael Washington and family, Ashburn, VA; Clarence Washington and family, Bear, Delaware, and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Carolyn's Life Celebration at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 West Maple Avenue, Vienna, VA on Friday March 8 at 11 a.m. Online condolences and fond memories of Carolyn may be offered at: