Carolyn Martin Corrigan passed away on October 2, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family. Carol was born September 29, 1940, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.W.Y. Martin of Glyndon, Maryland. Carol graduated from Foxcroft School in 1959 and went on to attend two years of nursing school. After moving to Washington in 1962, she served as a Staff Assistant to Senator Daniel Brewster from the great state of Maryland. She was the gate keeper to the Senator that included on staff a young intern and future Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, as well as another intern and future House Majority Leader, Steny Hoyer. While on the Hill, Carol was courted by a Staff Assistant from Rhode Island Senator Claiborne Pell's office, Jim Corrigan. Jim went on to a successful career in banking in the Washington DC area, and attained the nickname, "The Silver Fox". After 56 years of marriage, there was still an ongoing debate as to "who outfoxed who?" betweenCarol and Jim. Carol was a renowned golfer, having played for 62 years. She won the Ladies Senior Club Championship seven times at the Chevy Chase Club. She was also very proud of her service to Sibley Memorial Hospital as a volunteer for over 24 years. Carol is survived by her five children, Jimmy, John, Peter, Michael, Nannie and eight grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, J.W.Y. Martin, Jr. and Alexander B. Martin. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Jim; their daughter, Carolyn Lee Corrigan and her brother, Peter Y. Martin. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit the tribute wall of Carol's obituary page to share memories at: