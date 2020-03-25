

Carolyn Coyne



Carolyn Coyne was born in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, on April 2, 1928. She was educated at Syracuse University in New York and Indiana State Teacher's College in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

She met her future husband, Jim Coyne in Washington, DC and later they married in New York City.

Carolyn spent a lot of her time as a mother and homemaker, although she was a volunteer worker in base activities like the thrift shop and fund-raising art auctions. When her son, Jimmy, went of to college in 1981, she found time on her hands and was offered a sales job at a well known boutique in Fairfax, VA Called the Clothes Horse. There, she discovered her true calling: the World of Fashion. She soon became an experienced buyer for the store and found that women sought her for advice on clothes. She then became a professional fashion consultant and producer and narrator of fashion shows in the Washington, DC suburban area.

Carolyn and Jim 'retired' to Ocean Pines in 1999. Over the years, she put on many pro bono fashion shows for local organizations like the Ocean Pines Women's Club and the Ocean Pines Republican Women's Club, becoming well known for her fashion expertise.

Carolyn and Jim made their final move to Ashby Ponds retirement community, Ashburn VA in August of 2014. Jim passed away in August 2017, Carolyn joined him on March 15, 2020.

Services at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.