

Carolyn A. Croak (nee Carey)



Passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019 at the age of 65. Survived by her brother, Dan (Kathy) Croak and sister, Marti (Dale) Streitenberger, stepmother, Judith Croak, stepbrothers, David (Cindy) Brown and Joe (Michele) Brown and cousin, Mike Croake (Kristen Peterson). Also survived by nieces and nephews and countless friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Susan Croak. A graduate of Miami University in Ohio and The George Washington University Law School, Carey had a long and distinguished career with the Federal Government.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at the Everly Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 6161 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22044 on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Food for Others, Inc. appreciated.