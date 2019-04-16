Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLYN CROFOOT.



Carolyn Bass Crofoot

(Age 70)



Of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away peacefully, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach. Carolyn always loved animals especially her dogs and horses.

She is survived by her son Luke and her beautiful grandchildren, Liam and Alma.

A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Caroyln's name to an animal welfare of your choice. View full obituary and express online condolences at

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.