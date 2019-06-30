CAROLYN WILLIAMS DINKINS
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 24, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Robert Louis; daughter, Cynthia Marie; son, Robert James; three grandchildren, Courtney Alexandra, David Louis and Robert John; two great-grandchildren, Cheryl Harley Hirsch and David J. Dinkins; a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Dinkins will lie in state at Alfred Street Baptist Church, 301 S. Alfred Street, Alexandria, VA on Tuesday, July 2 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.