CAROLYN DINKINS

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Alfred Street Baptist Church
301 S. Alfred Street
Alexandria, VA
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Alfred Street Baptist Church
301 S. Alfred Street
Alexandria, VA
Notice
CAROLYN WILLIAMS DINKINS  

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 24, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Robert Louis; daughter, Cynthia Marie; son, Robert James; three grandchildren, Courtney Alexandra, David Louis and Robert John; two great-grandchildren, Cheryl Harley Hirsch and David J. Dinkins; a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Dinkins will lie in state at Alfred Street Baptist Church, 301 S. Alfred Street, Alexandria, VA on Tuesday, July 2 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on June 30, 2019
