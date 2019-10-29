

CAROLYN ESTELLE LEWIS GILL



February 8, 1941 - October 26, 1995

We thought of you today,

But that's nothing new

We thought of you yesterday

And will tomorrow too.

Although we cannot see you,

You are always by our side.

With beautiful memories,

Your love and faith are still our guide.

As siblings, we pray

You are pleased of the paths we've taken,

Knowing your legacy will never be forsaken,

Remembering you is easy to do,

we do it everyday.

You remain forever in our hearts

in that special way,

Loving Husband, Ronald

Children, Ronald Jr., Darryl and Robin Dana and Your Family