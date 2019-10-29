CAROLYN ESTELLE LEWIS GILL
February 8, 1941 - October 26, 1995
We thought of you today,
But that's nothing new
We thought of you yesterday
And will tomorrow too.
Although we cannot see you,
You are always by our side.
With beautiful memories,
Your love and faith are still our guide.
As siblings, we pray
You are pleased of the paths we've taken,
Knowing your legacy will never be forsaken,
Remembering you is easy to do,
we do it everyday.
You remain forever in our hearts
in that special way,
Loving Husband, Ronald
Children, Ronald Jr., Darryl and Robin Dana and Your Family