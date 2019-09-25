CAROLYN L. FIELDS
Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Willie T. Fields, Jr.; one son, Darryl Waters' two daughters, Yolanda Richardson and Torwanna Herbert; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five brothers; two sisters and a host of relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Carolyn L. Fields on Friday, September 27, 2019. Viewing 10 to 11 a.m. and Services from 11 to 12:30 p.m. at City of Praise Family Ministries, 8501 Jericho City Drive, Landover, MD 20785.