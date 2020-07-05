Carolyn Gelenter



Carolyn M. Gelenter

Mrs. Carolyn M. Gelenter, age 92, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020 after a brief illness in Falls Church, VA. She was born in Terril, IA to James and Dessie Ballah and had an older sister Alice and a younger brother James. Carolyn grew up in Iowa and graduated from Estherville Junior College (1949) AA, Colorado State College (1953) BA, and Mankato State (1963) MS. Her 45 year educational career spanned across the United States and overseas in the DoD school system. She taught elementary school, physical education, and spent the last 20 years of her career at Sterling Middle School (1974-1993) as a guidance counselor. While serving as a DoD teacher at Clark AFB in the Philippines, she married Major Julian Gelenter, USAF, in 1966. They shared a life full of love, until his death in 2009. She is also preceded in death by her parents, sister, and brother. She is survived by her son, Captain David (Joan) Gelenter, USN, Retired; daughters, Lydia Gelenter and Elizabeth (Don) Poulin; grandchildren, Andrew, Kathryn, Martin, and Lucien; great grandchildren, Oliver, Eleanor, Charles, and Victoria; and two nieces and a nephew in the Terril IA area. Funeral Services will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



