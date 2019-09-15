GROCE Carolyn Greer Groce Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Carolyn Greer Groce passed away at her son's home in Florida on January 10, 2019, surrounded by family. She was 93. She had moved to Florida from her home in Washington, DC, in February 2018. Born Mary Carolyn Greer in Houston, TX, on September 3, 1925, she was the only child of W.E. Greer and Beulah Sterns Greer. During her childhood her family moved to Galveston, TX, where she loved the beach. Carolyn attended the University of Texas at Austin, where she met "C.B." Groce. Carolyn and C.B. lost touch but later reunited in Austin simply by chance, after he had served in Europe in WWII. They married in 1950. Carolyn and C.B. moved to Washington, DC, when C.B. went to work for the Voice of America (VOA). Carolyn worked for the U.S. Geological Survey until she had their first child and they moved to Tauxemont, between Alexandria and Mount Vernon. After two years in Munich, Germany, for VOA, the young family moved to Hollin Hall. Carolyn was active in the PTA, Girl Scouts, and the League of Women Voters. She also helped to end racial discrimination at their local swimming pool. The couple moved back into the District in the early 1980s, and Carolyn worked as a bookkeeper for small local companies. After C.B.'s retirement from the U.S. Information Agency, Carolyn cared for him for many years as he lived with Parkinson's Disease. C.B. passed away in 2009 and Carolyn launched a new "career" that she loved, as a volunteer with Travelers Aid at Union Station. When she "retired" in 2017 Travelers Aid honored her for her many years of service. Carolyn treasured her family and friends and she is deeply missed. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Groce Clausen (Peter), her son, Matthew Groce (JoAnne), four granddaughters - Heather (Groce) Lindell (Dan), Bethany Groce, Carolyn Clausen and Jennifer Groce, as well as dear cousins in Texas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. A service at Arlington National Cemetery is scheduled for Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Those interested in attending should please contact Lisa at [email protected]">[email protected]. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests memorial donations in her name to the Nature Conservancy, Audubon Society, or the District of Columbia Public Library Foundation. Visit the online guestbook at legacy.comA service at Arlington National Cemetery is scheduled for Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Those interested in attending should please contact Lisa at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, her family suggests memorial donations in her name to the Nature Conservancy, Audubon Society, or the District of Columbia Public Library Foundation. Visit the online guestbook at legacy.com
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 15, 2019