CAROLYN GROSS (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
20852
(301)-340-1400
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Judean Memorial Gardens
16225 Batchellors Forest Rd
Olney, MD
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:30 PM
Creekside at Leisure World Community Center, Building B
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:30 PM
Creekside at Leisure World Community Center, Building B
Notice
CAROLYN LEE GROSS  

Carolyn Lee Gross, born October 9, 1939, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at her home in Silver Spring, MD. Loving wife of Arnold Gross; devoted mother of Amy Rosselle. A chapel service will be held Wednesday, September 25, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney MD 20832. Shiva minyan services will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at Creekside at Leisure World Community Center, Building B. Memorial contributions may be made to (www.lls.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 25, 2019
