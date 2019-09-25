CAROLYN LEE GROSS
Carolyn Lee Gross, born October 9, 1939, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at her home in Silver Spring, MD. Loving wife of Arnold Gross; devoted mother of Amy Rosselle. A chapel service will be held Wednesday, September 25, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney MD 20832. Shiva minyan services will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at Creekside at Leisure World Community Center, Building B. Memorial contributions may be made to (www.lls.org
). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.