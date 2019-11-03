

CAROLYN MAE HAIGLER



Carolyn Mae Haigler, 70, passed away on October 23, 2019. Born on August 8, 1949 in Norfolk, VA to the late Lawrence Riddick, Sr. and Evelyn Drew. She attended I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth, VA. She continued her education at Prince George's Community College in Largo, MD, graduating with an associate degree in accounting. Carolyn retired from the United States Department of Justice in 2008 with 41 years of service. Carolyn interests were reading and sewing to include spending time with family and friends. She also donated to various charities throughout the years while touching many lives with her generosity. Carolyn was predeceased by her parents. brother, Lawrence Riddick, Jr. Sister, Shelby Gloude. Carolyn is survived by her son, John Haigler; sisters, Gwendolyn Perry and Tonjania Temple; and numerous nephews and nieces. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. 6160 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD 20745. Another viewing will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CORPREW FUNERAL HOME. 1822 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23704 with a Graveside service to follow on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Roosevelt Memorial Park. 1101 Campostella Road, Chesapeake, VA. 23320