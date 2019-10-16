The Washington Post

CAROLYN HAMILTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLYN HAMILTON.
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

CAROLYN MARIE HAMILTON  

Departed this life on October 6, 2019. She is survived by her daughters Karen Rose, Cheryl Moore, Yvette Hamilton Hough and Pia Moore, son Robert Hamilton, 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Theresa Bowser and Regina Lindsay; brothers Joseph Leroy Bowser and Anthony Wade Bowser and a host of other relatives and friends. Family visitation and viewing from 9 to 10 a.m.; Tributes from 10 to 10:45 a.m.; Mass starts at 11 a.m.. at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 26 Grant Circle, NW. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.