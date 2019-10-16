CAROLYN MARIE HAMILTON
Departed this life on October 6, 2019. She is survived by her daughters Karen Rose, Cheryl Moore, Yvette Hamilton Hough and Pia Moore, son Robert Hamilton, 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Theresa Bowser and Regina Lindsay; brothers Joseph Leroy Bowser and Anthony Wade Bowser and a host of other relatives and friends. Family visitation and viewing from 9 to 10 a.m.; Tributes from 10 to 10:45 a.m.; Mass starts at 11 a.m.. at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 26 Grant Circle, NW. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.