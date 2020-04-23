

Carolyn Ann Maserick

Hammett



Passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 18, 2020 at the age of 88.

Born in Washington, DC and raised in Silver Spring, Maryland. Carolyn was the older of the two children of the late Albert Maserick and Frances Harrington Maserick. She was pre-deceased by her brother Peter Maserick of State College, PA.

Carolyn was also predeceased by her son Albert Frances Hammett (Sandy) and her daughter Martha Madeline Hammett Welsh. She is survived by her husband Francis Xavier Hammett and her children Thomas, (Laurie, deceased) Carolyn Hammett (Rasha) David (Rosa) Janet Kleponis (Joseph) Mark (Christy) and Joan Giavasis (Nicholas).

Carolyn is also survived by her grandchildren Casey, Danny, Jason, Denise, Jennifer, Francesca, Megan, Joseph, Nicholas, Veronica, Benjamin, Beatrice, Julia, and Francis Xavier. Carolyn was also absolutely delighted by her four great grandchildren.