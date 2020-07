Or Copy this URL to Share



Carolyn Regina Greene Hardy

Peacefully passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. She leaves behind three daughters, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; three siblings; and a host of other relatives and friends. On Friday, July 10, 2020, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m., at Marshall-March Funeral Home of DC, 4217 9th St NW. Interment private.



