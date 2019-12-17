The Washington Post

CAROLYN HARRIS-HANSFORD

Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Forestville New Redeemer Baptist Church
7808 Marlboro Pike
District Heights, DC
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Forestville New Redeemer Baptist Church
7808 Marlboro Pike
District Heights, DC
Carolyn W. Harris-hansford  
(AGE 80)  

Entered into eternal rest on December 11, 2019. Carolyn is survived by her children: Talynthia Miller, Odessa Miller, Raymond Dangelo Harris and Paulette Harris, one brother Ardrey Harris Jr, two sisters Paulette Robinson Brawner, and Suzanne McNamara, 18 grandchildren, 19 great- grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Memorial service is Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Forestville New Redeemer Baptist Church, 7808 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, MD, family hour 10 a.m. and memorial service 11 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 17, 2019
